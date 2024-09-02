Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $907,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,683,000 after purchasing an additional 429,936 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 174,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $1,686,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Mondelez International by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 649,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,010,000 after purchasing an additional 168,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,158,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,564,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day moving average is $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

