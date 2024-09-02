Monero (XMR) Market Capitalization Tops $3.10 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $167.78 or 0.00286669 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and $65.60 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,529.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.27 or 0.00548903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009979 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00110867 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00031043 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00036798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00072005 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

