Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,939 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,451,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 153,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 16,954 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHY remained flat at $82.80 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,781,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.71. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $82.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

