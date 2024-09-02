Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,749 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $21,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.09. The company had a trading volume of 532,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,082. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.34. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $196.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

