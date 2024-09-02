Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,489,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,506. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $95.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

