Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 12,421 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,263 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 12,421 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,467,081 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,222,332,000 after buying an additional 701,740 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $16,764,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $2,932,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 93,879 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,320,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114,636. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.97 and a 200 day moving average of $108.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $197.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

