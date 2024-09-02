Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,294 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,582 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 13,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,205,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 31,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $920.00 to $915.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $5.75 on Friday, reaching $892.38. 1,933,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $539.31 and a one year high of $918.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $854.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $794.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

