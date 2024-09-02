Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 9,471 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,471 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $1,001,269,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $650,424,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on COR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

COR traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $239.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,012. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.66. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.85 and its 200 day moving average is $232.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

