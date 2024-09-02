Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 230,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $56,566,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 72,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,386,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $156.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.