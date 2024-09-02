Moonbeam Trading 10% Lower This Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $143.82 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00037996 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012612 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007546 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,134,922,868 coins and its circulating supply is 896,012,843 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

