Morgan Stanley Increases MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $340.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $341.27.

MongoDB Stock Up 18.3 %

MDB stock opened at $290.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $212.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,140,006 shares in the company, valued at $263,341,386. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $263,422.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,408.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,140,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,341,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,989 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

