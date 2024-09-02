Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Acquires 22,675 Shares of The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Free Report) by 169.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Korea Fund were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KF. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 451,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Korea Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,041,000. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in The Korea Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KF traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.26. 15,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,583. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33. The Korea Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

