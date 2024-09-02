Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Acquires 2,743 Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. Vitesse Energy makes up about 0.7% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 26.3% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 351,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 73,102 shares during the period. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 306,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 41,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 177,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

Shares of VTS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 189,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,027. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $26.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $761.58 million, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.24.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. Vitesse Energy had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 10.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

