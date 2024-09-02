Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 16,643 iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJV. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 326,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter worth $8,367,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 516.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 106,760 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 57,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter worth $564,000.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,941. The company has a market capitalization of $269.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.58. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $33.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.4728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

