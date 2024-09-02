Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRC. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 67,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Insider Transactions at California Resources

In other California Resources news, Director Christian S. Kendall bought 20,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,062. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of California Resources stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.47. 488,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,814. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $58.44.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.07 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. California Resources’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

