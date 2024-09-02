Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its stake in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,888 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GAM. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in General American Investors during the first quarter worth $35,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Get General American Investors alerts:

General American Investors Trading Up 0.4 %

GAM stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.64. The stock had a trading volume of 25,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,275. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $52.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.09.

Insider Transactions at General American Investors

About General American Investors

In other General American Investors news, VP Eugene S. Stark purchased 1,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.76 per share, for a total transaction of $48,851.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.