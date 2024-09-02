Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 760,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,251 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IRON Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABEV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.27. 23,910,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,758,787. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABEV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

