Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $121,000 Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,172 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,020 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,303,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,208,000 after acquiring an additional 703,536 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,784,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,677,000 after acquiring an additional 177,428 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $44,911,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,872,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.59.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,754,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,869,427. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $16.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

