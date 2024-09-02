Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of St. Joe worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the first quarter valued at about $558,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,213,000 after acquiring an additional 59,563 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in St. Joe by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe Price Performance

Shares of JOE stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.37. The stock had a trading volume of 184,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,615. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $45.93 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.54. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.27.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 97,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $5,865,048.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,878,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,814,274.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 54,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $3,267,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,976,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,578,128.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 97,200 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $5,865,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,878,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,814,274.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,558,573. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

About St. Joe

(Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.