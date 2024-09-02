Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $5,635,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $2,560,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,725,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Carrie Pearson Clark sold 18,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $275,014.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,137.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Carrie Pearson Clark sold 18,532 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $275,014.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,137.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 357,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,413.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Down 0.5 %

BSM stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.92. 218,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,665. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.60. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.08). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 64.88%. The company had revenue of $109.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 97.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

