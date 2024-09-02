Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Daily Journal were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Daily Journal by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Daily Journal stock traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $497.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,257. Daily Journal Co. has a 1-year low of $286.05 and a 1-year high of $509.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.52 million, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.43.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

