MUFG Securities EMEA plc Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,829 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.18.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,146,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,323. The company has a market capitalization of $107.05 billion, a PE ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.06. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

