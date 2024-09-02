NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

NantHealth stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $9.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

