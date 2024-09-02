Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.07.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $296,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,392,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $185,946.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,170,315.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $296,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 304,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,392,347.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,388 shares of company stock valued at $10,205,064. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Natera by 50.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Natera by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Natera by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $118.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.86. Natera has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $124.83.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

