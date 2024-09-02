National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$116.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NA. Desjardins increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$119.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$121.33.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$123.49 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$84.27 and a 12-month high of C$127.22. The stock has a market cap of C$42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$113.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$112.15.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.18. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 34.50%. The business had revenue of C$2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 10.4784081 EPS for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total value of C$946,792.00. In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total value of C$946,792.00. Also, Director Yvon Charest bought 325 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$117.24 per share, with a total value of C$38,103.00. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.