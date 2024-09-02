Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 13,070 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of L3Harris Technologies worth $45,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,374,000 after acquiring an additional 30,358 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,531.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,312 shares of company stock worth $13,523,822. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $236.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.95. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $245.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

