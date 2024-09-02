Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,463 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $43,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $179.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $182.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.67.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.