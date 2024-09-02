Natixis Advisors LLC Has $150.33 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,431 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 175,102 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $150,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.09. 2,386,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,351. The stock has a market cap of $156.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

