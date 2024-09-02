Natixis Advisors LLC Has $53.82 Million Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 379.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,056 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $53,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $213.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.88 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $108.98 and a one year high of $238.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.68.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Articles

