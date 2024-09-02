Natixis Advisors LLC Has $67.31 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,023 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Moody’s worth $67,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.8% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 49.1% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 26.4% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 32,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $482.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $456.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,606.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,606.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.0 %

MCO opened at $487.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $451.61 and its 200 day moving average is $413.08. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.12%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.