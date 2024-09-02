Natixis Advisors LLC Has $71.75 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,688 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $71,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.7% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 22.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 39.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $198.72 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.40 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.82. The company has a market capitalization of $231.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at $365,441,682.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,806,458 shares of company stock worth $324,393,935 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.