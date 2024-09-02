Natixis Advisors LLC Has $80.41 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,462,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,614 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Unilever worth $80,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 423.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $64.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average is $54.22. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $65.17.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Argus increased their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UL

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.