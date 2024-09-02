Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of McKesson worth $110,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,190,000 after buying an additional 46,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $1,024,140,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,017,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth $669,326,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in McKesson by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,763,000 after purchasing an additional 47,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.29.

McKesson Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MCK traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $561.08. 954,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $404.72 and a twelve month high of $637.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $580.03 and a 200 day moving average of $556.31.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,342 shares of company stock valued at $7,319,742 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

