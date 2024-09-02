Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,297 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $57,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 725.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $385.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $367.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.78. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $423.35.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. HSBC downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $414.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

