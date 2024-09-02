Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,482 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Amgen worth $86,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 20.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 11.0% during the second quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 44.4% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.89.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $333.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.38 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.85. The firm has a market cap of $179.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.