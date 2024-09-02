Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $75,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,284,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in General Dynamics by 3,645.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,048,000 after acquiring an additional 543,672 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 879.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,148,000 after purchasing an additional 305,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $43,733,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $299.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $214.53 and a 1-year high of $302.75. The company has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.19.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GD. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.06.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

