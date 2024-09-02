Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 32,571 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,571 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $47,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $253.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.05. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.50 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.17%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.22.

Get Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.