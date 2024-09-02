Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 70,337 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 726,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 70,337 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of American Express worth $168,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 62.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,442,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,836. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.42 and its 200-day moving average is $232.75. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $261.75. The company has a market capitalization of $183.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

