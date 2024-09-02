NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, UBS Group raised NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

NatWest Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $9.22 on Monday. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NatWest Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

