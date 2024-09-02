Navcoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $26,654.98 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00075652 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019002 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007537 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

