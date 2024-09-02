NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

MDLZ stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day moving average is $69.24. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

