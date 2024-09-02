NBT Bank N A NY Sells 828 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,867.3% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 89,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,885,000 after purchasing an additional 85,223 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $566.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $551.83 and its 200 day moving average is $531.63. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.