NBT Bank N A NY Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,538 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 143,373 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $77.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.73. The company has a market cap of $621.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $1,674,847.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 415,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,222,851.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at $270,851,892.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $1,674,847.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 415,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,222,851.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,332,089 shares of company stock valued at $422,145,654 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

