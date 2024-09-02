Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRVL. Barclays raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.62.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $76.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.48. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

