Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PHAT. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $16.52 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. The company has a market cap of $984.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $50,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,518.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $50,689.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,518.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 33,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $396,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 377,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,074 shares of company stock valued at $575,147. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

