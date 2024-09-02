NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NRDS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NerdWallet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NRDS stock opened at $12.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. NerdWallet has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 1.46.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NerdWallet will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,329,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,976,946.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NerdWallet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NerdWallet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NerdWallet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in NerdWallet by 16.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in NerdWallet by 45.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the period. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Further Reading

