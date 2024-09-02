Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 1.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Pivotal Research raised their price target on the stock from $800.00 to $900.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $701.86 and last traded at $701.35. 3,266,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,828,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $692.48.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NFLX. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.45.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $9,653,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $22,127,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,757 shares of company stock worth $85,648,496 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $2,558,598,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,213,825,000 after acquiring an additional 106,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $659.34 and a 200-day moving average of $631.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $302.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

