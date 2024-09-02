Neurocrine Biosciences’ (NBIX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $127.06 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.43.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $1,401,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $139,527.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at $17,860,621.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $1,401,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,738.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,798 shares of company stock worth $10,676,096 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,731,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,192.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,964 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,710,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,433,000 after purchasing an additional 150,485 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

