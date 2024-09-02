New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.82.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 18.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other New Concept Energy news, major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,144,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned about 2.97% of New Concept Energy worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About New Concept Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.