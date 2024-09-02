New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives $18.91 Average Target Price from Brokerages

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYCB. StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.25 to $33.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,583.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 26.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 201.0% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 66.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

NYCB opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.33 and a beta of 0.99. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $37.41.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($1.89). New York Community Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

